Xebec Adsorption (OTCMKTS:XEBEF) Stock Rating Lowered by Roth Capital

Xebec Adsorption (OTCMKTS:XEBEF) was downgraded by research analysts at Roth Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on XEBEF. National Bank Financial restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Xebec Adsorption in a report on Monday, March 15th. Desjardins reduced their price target on Xebec Adsorption from $13.00 to $7.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Canaccord Genuity cut Xebec Adsorption from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Xebec Adsorption from $11.00 to $7.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.25.

Shares of XEBEF stock opened at $3.48 on Friday. Xebec Adsorption has a 1 year low of $1.65 and a 1 year high of $9.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.39.

Xebec Adsorption Inc provides gas generation, purification, and filtration solutions for the industrial, energy, and renewables marketplace in Canada, China, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company designs, engineers, and manufactures various products that transform raw gases into marketable sources of clean and renewable energy.

