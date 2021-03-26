Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX) Shares Acquired by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX) by 7.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 216,484 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,440 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 0.11% of Xerox worth $5,020,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Icahn Carl C grew its stake in shares of Xerox by 17.1% during the third quarter. Icahn Carl C now owns 27,466,027 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $515,537,000 after purchasing an additional 4,009,940 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Xerox by 22.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,654,238 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $145,576,000 after acquiring an additional 1,384,936 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Xerox by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,625,913 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $176,845,000 after acquiring an additional 628,533 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of Xerox by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,612,245 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $106,959,000 after purchasing an additional 62,628 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Xerox by 66.7% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,376,379 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $82,145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,751,737 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cross Research downgraded Xerox from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Xerox from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Xerox from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Xerox from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $19.00.

Shares of NYSE XRX opened at $24.43 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $24.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.97. Xerox Holdings Co. has a 1-year low of $14.22 and a 1-year high of $26.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The company has a market cap of $4.85 billion, a PE ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 1.64.

Xerox (NYSE:XRX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The information technology services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. Xerox had a net margin of 13.35% and a return on equity of 11.87%. The firm’s revenue was down 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.33 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Xerox Holdings Co. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. Xerox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.17%.

