XinFin Network (XDC) Achieves Market Cap of $386.41 Million

XinFin Network (CURRENCY:XDC) traded 1.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 26th. One XinFin Network coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0315 or 0.00000057 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, XinFin Network has traded down 11.9% against the U.S. dollar. XinFin Network has a market cap of $386.41 million and $2.60 million worth of XinFin Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get XinFin Network alerts:

Mixin (XIN) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $755.56 or 0.01375356 BTC.

Safe Haven (SHA) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Sakura Bloom (SKB) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

TigerCash (TCH) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000020 BTC.

USDCoin (USC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.84 or 0.00224538 BTC.

BitcoinX (BCX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

XinFin Network Coin Profile

XinFin Network (XDC) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 28th, 2017. XinFin Network’s total supply is 37,654,433,690 coins and its circulating supply is 12,254,433,690 coins. XinFin Network’s official website is xinfin.org . The Reddit community for XinFin Network is /r/xinfin/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . XinFin Network’s official Twitter account is @XinFin_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “XinFin is an enterprise-ready hybrid Blockchain technology company optimized for international trade and finance. The XinFin network is powered by the native coin called XDC. The XDC protocol is architected to support smart contracts, 2000TPS, 2seconds transaction time, KYC to Masternodes (Validator Nodes). The XDC Chain (XinFin Digital Contract) uses XinFin Delegated Proof of Stake (XDPoS), with the intending to create a ‘highly-scalable, secure, permission, and commercial grade’ blockchain network. XinFin mainnet token XDC and also creates an opportunity to utilize the XinFin’s real-world use-cases such as TradeFinex.org, helps small and medium businesses or institutions originate their own financial requirements in a digital, fully structured manner so that they can distribute it to the bank or non-bank funders themselves using a common distribution standard. Xinfin Network ticker has changed from XDCE to XDC. “

Buying and Selling XinFin Network

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as XinFin Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade XinFin Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase XinFin Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for XinFin Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for XinFin Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.