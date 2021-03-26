XP Inc. (NASDAQ:XP) Shares Bought by Inherent Group LP

Inherent Group LP boosted its position in shares of XP Inc. (NASDAQ:XP) by 274.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 40,927 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,000 shares during the quarter. XP comprises about 0.3% of Inherent Group LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Inherent Group LP’s holdings in XP were worth $1,624,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of XP by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 8,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of XP by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 46,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,940,000 after buying an additional 1,113 shares during the period. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in shares of XP in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of XP by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 136,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,406,000 after buying an additional 1,542 shares during the period. Finally, Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV lifted its holdings in shares of XP by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV now owns 47,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,894,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. 24.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get XP alerts:

NASDAQ XP traded down $0.77 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $36.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,823 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,304,919. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.37 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.40. XP Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.66 and a 1-year high of $52.94. The company’s 50-day moving average is $44.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.24.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on XP shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised XP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised XP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.33.

XP Company Profile

XP Inc operates technology-driven financial services platform that provides financial products and services in Brazil. It provides broker-dealer services for high-net worth customers and institutional clients; product structuring and capital markets services for corporate clients and issuers of fixed income products; advisory services for mass-affluent and institutional clients; and wealth management services for high-net-worth clients.

See Also: What does RSI mean?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for XP Inc. (NASDAQ:XP).

Receive News & Ratings for XP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.