xRhodium (XRC) Trading Down 45.7% Over Last 7 Days

xRhodium (CURRENCY:XRC) traded up 3.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 26th. Over the last seven days, xRhodium has traded 45.7% lower against the dollar. xRhodium has a market capitalization of $5.77 million and $10,188.00 worth of xRhodium was traded on exchanges in the last day. One xRhodium coin can now be purchased for $4.61 or 0.00008396 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get xRhodium alerts:

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002470 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00001999 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00002742 BTC.

ABBC Coin (ABBC) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000360 BTC.

NewYork Exchange (NYE) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $20.21 or 0.00036778 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001274 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000281 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000330 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 17.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000567 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.62 or 0.00015677 BTC.

xRhodium Coin Profile

xRhodium is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. xRhodium’s total supply is 1,329,615 coins and its circulating supply is 1,249,615 coins. xRhodium’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinRh

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Rhodium is a new crypto commodity, rare, limited and resistant cryptocurrency to store value for the future. It aims to provide not just a payment method, but a real, valuable commodity, which will become a prosperous investment element along with BTC. Bitcoin Rhodium uses its unique blockchain with a total supply of 2.1 million XRC. It is programmed in C# language and is POW only. All long-term holders are eligible for the Strong Hands program which guarantees significant ROI every 3-month cycle. P2P Bitcoin Rhodium-Metals Market which will connect the crypto world with the world of traditional investment is currently being developed to reinforce Bitcoin Rhodium’s use case. “

Buying and Selling xRhodium

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as xRhodium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire xRhodium should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase xRhodium using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for xRhodium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for xRhodium and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.