Xuez Price Reaches $0.0419 (XUEZ)

Xuez (CURRENCY:XUEZ) traded 8.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 26th. Xuez has a total market capitalization of $168,446.37 and approximately $62,986.00 worth of Xuez was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Xuez has traded up 66.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Xuez coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0419 or 0.00000076 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Solaris (XLR) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000466 BTC.

Bitcoin Incognito (XBI) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000007 BTC.

GenesisX (XGS) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Elliot Coin (ELLI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Basis Dollar (BSD) traded 51.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000215 BTC.

Xuez (XUEZ) is a coin. Xuez’s total supply is 4,987,410 coins and its circulating supply is 4,020,977 coins. Xuez’s official website is xuezcoin.com . The Reddit community for Xuez is /r/XUEZ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Xuez’s official Twitter account is @XUEZcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “XUEZ is a peer to peer digital asset, with the mission of building and providing an open platform where privacy and anonymity are prioritized and valued as they are a fundamental human right. These rights are recognized in the Universal Declaration of Human Rights, The International Convention on Civil and Political right and in many other international and regional treaties. The XUEZ protocol is being specifically designed, not only to address the inherent problems plaguing Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies but also to build and disrupt central entities through our distribution phase, while building the next-generation decentralized information infrastructure.XUEZ is a peer to peer digital asset, with the mission of building and providing an open platform where privacy and anonymity are prioritized and valued as they are a fundamental human right. These rights are recognized in the Universal Declaration of Human Rights, The International Convention on Civil and Political right and in many other international and regional treaties. The XUEZ protocol is being specifically designed, not only to address the inherent problems plaguing Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies but also to build and disrupt central entities through our distribution phase, while building the next-generation decentralized information infrastructure. “

