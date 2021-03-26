Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB) Shares Acquired by Rice Hall James & Associates LLC

Rice Hall James & Associates LLC lifted its position in Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB) by 6.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 100,994 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,427 shares during the quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC owned about 0.25% of Y-mAbs Therapeutics worth $5,000,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 2.8% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 69,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,650,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 178.4% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 1,197 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 1.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,345,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,053,000 after acquiring an additional 33,965 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 13.8% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 9,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after acquiring an additional 1,159 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 7.0% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 8,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.20% of the company’s stock.

YMAB stock traded down $0.15 during trading on Friday, hitting $31.79. 272 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 302,572. Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.31 and a 52-week high of $55.22. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $39.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.75 and a beta of 1.36.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.84) by $0.36. On average, equities research analysts predict that Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.25 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on YMAB shares. Bank of America cut Y-mAbs Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, January 15th. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $52.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a research report on Monday. Barclays lifted their price objective on Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Y-mAbs Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.75.

In other Y-mAbs Therapeutics news, Director David N. Gill sold 2,000 shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.52, for a total value of $93,040.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at $93,040. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas Gad sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.79, for a total transaction of $257,530.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $257,530. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 30,000 shares of company stock worth $1,385,520. 38.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel antibody based therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer in the United States. It offers DANYELZA, a monoclonal antibody in combination with granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor for the treatment of pediatric patients with relapsed or refractory high-risk neuroblastoma.

