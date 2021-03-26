YENTEN (YTN) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $42.00

YENTEN (CURRENCY:YTN) traded up 1.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on March 26th. One YENTEN coin can now be bought for $0.0039 or 0.00000007 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, YENTEN has traded 6% higher against the US dollar. YENTEN has a total market capitalization of $93,915.92 and approximately $42.00 worth of YENTEN was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $53,578.14 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,628.37 or 0.03039237 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $177.19 or 0.00330718 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $481.69 or 0.00899041 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0527 or 0.00000098 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $223.96 or 0.00418005 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $196.06 or 0.00365942 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00003962 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $127.29 or 0.00237572 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.47 or 0.00021413 BTC.

YENTEN Profile

YTN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the YespowerR16 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 28th, 2017. YENTEN’s total supply is 24,350,077 coins. The official website for YENTEN is yentencoin.info . YENTEN’s official Twitter account is @YentenOutlook and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling YENTEN

