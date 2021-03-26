Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Agile Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGRX) Will Post Earnings of -$0.21 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Agile Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGRX) will report earnings of ($0.21) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Agile Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.24) and the highest is ($0.19). Agile Therapeutics posted earnings of ($0.10) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 110%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Agile Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($0.60) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.63) to ($0.59). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($0.10) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.19) to $0.03. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Agile Therapeutics.

Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.02.

Several analysts have commented on AGRX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Agile Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on Agile Therapeutics from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Agile Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.25.

In other news, CFO Dennis Reilly purchased 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.05 per share, with a total value of $102,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 156,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $320,427.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Agile Therapeutics by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,121,965 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $14,699,000 after acquiring an additional 17,539 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Agile Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $231,000. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Agile Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $179,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Agile Therapeutics by 1,924.3% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 869,920 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,645,000 after buying an additional 826,947 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Agile Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. 44.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AGRX opened at $2.04 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 10.18, a quick ratio of 10.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Agile Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $1.75 and a 12 month high of $3.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.92. The firm has a market cap of $178.76 million, a P/E ratio of -4.08 and a beta of 1.32.

About Agile Therapeutics

Agile Therapeutics, Inc, a women's healthcare company, focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of prescription contraceptive products for women. Its lead product candidate is Twirla, also known as AG200-15, a once-weekly prescription contraceptive patch. The company is also developing a pipeline of Twirla line extensions and other transdermal contraceptive products, including AG200-ER, a regimen that allows a woman to extend the length of her cycle; AG200-SP, which is a regimen designed to provide shorter and lighter periods; AG200-ER (SmP), a regimen to allow a woman to extend the length of her cycle, as well as experience shorter and lighter periods; and AG890, a progestin-only contraceptive patch intended for use by women who are unable or unwilling to take estrogen.

