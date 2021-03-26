Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORE) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $3.94 Billion

Equities research analysts predict that Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORE) will post sales of $3.94 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Core-Mark’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.93 billion to $3.95 billion. Core-Mark also posted sales of $3.94 billion in the same quarter last year. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Core-Mark will report full year sales of $17.38 billion for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $17.58 billion, with estimates ranging from $17.54 billion to $17.62 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Core-Mark.

Core-Mark (NASDAQ:CORE) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The business services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.16 billion. Core-Mark had a net margin of 0.36% and a return on equity of 13.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CORE. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Core-Mark from $34.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Core-Mark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Core-Mark from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Core-Mark presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.50.

Shares of CORE stock traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $38.41. The stock had a trading volume of 1,943 shares, compared to its average volume of 244,909. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Core-Mark has a 12 month low of $22.95 and a 12 month high of $40.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of 29.02 and a beta of 0.38.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. Core-Mark’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.77%.

In other Core-Mark news, CFO Christopher M. Miller sold 2,344 shares of Core-Mark stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.73, for a total transaction of $76,719.12. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 42,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,401,793.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brian Brandon sold 2,001 shares of Core-Mark stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.56, for a total transaction of $69,154.56. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,503 shares in the company, valued at $224,743.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Core-Mark in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Core-Mark in the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in Core-Mark in the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Core-Mark in the third quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in Core-Mark by 21.7% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,410 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 608 shares in the last quarter. 91.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc distributes packaged consumer products to the convenience retail industry. The company sells and distributes food products, including candies, snacks, groceries, and beverages; fresh products, such as sandwiches, juices, salads, produce, dairy, and bread; and non-food products comprising cigars, tobacco, alternative nicotine products, health and beauty care products, and general merchandise and equipment.

