Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $10.31 Billion

Analysts expect that Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) will post $10.31 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Deere & Company’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $10.65 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $9.80 billion. Deere & Company posted sales of $8.22 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 25.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, May 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Deere & Company will report full year sales of $37.17 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $32.21 billion to $38.92 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $41.27 billion, with estimates ranging from $38.85 billion to $43.65 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Deere & Company.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The industrial products company reported $3.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $1.70. Deere & Company had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 22.17%. The company had revenue of $8.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.63 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Deere & Company from $331.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Vertical Research began coverage on Deere & Company in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $345.00 price target for the company. UBS Group raised their price target on Deere & Company from $255.00 to $267.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $325.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $341.00 to $394.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $320.20.

Deere & Company stock opened at $366.80 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $341.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $275.71. Deere & Company has a 52-week low of $117.85 and a 52-week high of $392.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.16, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This is an increase from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is 34.98%.

In related news, CAO Marc A. Howze sold 14,619 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.00, for a total value of $4,224,891.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 35,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,380,880. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Deere & Company by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 962 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Slow Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 6,107 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,643,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. First Command Bank raised its position in Deere & Company by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. First Command Bank now owns 471 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its stake in Deere & Company by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 9,395 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,527,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN grew its stake in Deere & Company by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 1,556 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $419,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. 66.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Deere & Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment provides various agriculture and turf equipment, and related service parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; tillage, seeding, and application equipment comprising sprayers, nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery; self-propelled forage harvesters and attachments, balers, and mowers; riding lawn equipment, golf course equipment, utility vehicles, and commercial mowing equipment along with associated implements; integrated agricultural solutions and precision technologies; and other outdoor power products.

