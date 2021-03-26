Zacks: Analysts Anticipate JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG) Will Announce Earnings of $0.01 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.01 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for JFrog’s earnings. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that JFrog will report full-year earnings of $0.05 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.04 to $0.06. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.03 to $0.16. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover JFrog.

Get JFrog alerts:

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $42.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.48 million.

Several research firms have issued reports on FROG. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on JFrog from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of JFrog from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of JFrog from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of JFrog from $76.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.67.

In related news, major shareholder Israel V. Limited Partne Gemini sold 160,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.77, for a total transaction of $10,523,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Israel V. Limited Partne Gemini sold 76,683 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.20, for a total value of $5,229,780.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 633,366 shares of company stock worth $42,043,581 in the last three months.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in JFrog in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,285,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its holdings in JFrog by 721.8% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,641,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,989,000 after buying an additional 2,320,401 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new stake in JFrog in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $780,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in JFrog during the 3rd quarter valued at $325,000. Finally, Perpetual Ltd acquired a new position in JFrog during the 3rd quarter worth $1,524,000. 22.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:FROG traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $45.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,432 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,273,223. JFrog has a fifty-two week low of $43.85 and a fifty-two week high of $95.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $56.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.90.

JFrog Company Profile

JFrog Ltd. provides DevOps platform to achieve continuous software release management platform enabling organizations to deliver software updates across any system in the United States. Its platform acts as a bridge between software development and deployment, which enables organizations to build and release software faster and securely.

Further Reading: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on JFrog (FROG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for JFrog Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JFrog and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.