Zacks: Brokerages Expect Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $5.62 Billion

Equities research analysts predict that Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) will announce $5.62 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Aflac’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $5.60 billion and the highest is $5.65 billion. Aflac reported sales of $5.16 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.9%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aflac will report full year sales of $22.07 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $21.57 billion to $22.42 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $21.58 billion, with estimates ranging from $20.89 billion to $22.20 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Aflac.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.02. Aflac had a net margin of 21.11% and a return on equity of 12.12%. The business had revenue of $5.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.03 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

AFL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Aflac from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Aflac from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Aflac from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and upped their price target for the company from $43.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Truist upped their price target on shares of Aflac from $35.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Aflac from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.70.

AFL opened at $51.14 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market cap of $35.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.99, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.97. Aflac has a twelve month low of $30.32 and a twelve month high of $52.78. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $48.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.20.

In related news, Director Thomas J. Kenny sold 29,470 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.87, for a total transaction of $1,292,848.90. Following the transaction, the director now owns 50,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,198,194.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Audrey B. Tillman sold 3,040 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.72, for a total transaction of $151,148.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 146,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,307,199.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 97,230 shares of company stock worth $4,449,110. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Aflac by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 15,657,632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $696,294,000 after acquiring an additional 84,677 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Aflac in the 4th quarter worth $347,876,000. Maj Invest Holding A S grew its holdings in Aflac by 53.0% in the 4th quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 7,811,659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $347,383,000 after acquiring an additional 2,705,661 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Aflac by 72.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,800,825 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $174,510,000 after acquiring an additional 2,015,356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Aflac by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,670,667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $207,689,000 after acquiring an additional 71,270 shares during the last quarter. 66.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aflac Company Profile

Aflac, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision financial protection services. It operates through the Aflac Japan and Aflac United States (U.S.) segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers life insurance, death benefits, and cash surrender values. The Aflac U.S. segment sells voluntary supplemental insurance products for people who already have major medical or primary insurance coverage.

