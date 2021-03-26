Zacks: Brokerages Expect Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $195.58 Million

Brokerages forecast that Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN) will report $195.58 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Huron Consulting Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $195.76 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $195.40 million. Huron Consulting Group reported sales of $222.62 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 12.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Huron Consulting Group will report full year sales of $854.63 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $844.50 million to $867.70 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $931.39 million, with estimates ranging from $902.60 million to $952.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Huron Consulting Group.

Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.10. Huron Consulting Group had a negative net margin of 0.37% and a positive return on equity of 10.12%. The firm had revenue of $198.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $199.79 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.79 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on HURN shares. Sidoti began coverage on shares of Huron Consulting Group in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Benchmark upgraded shares of Huron Consulting Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Huron Consulting Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Barrington Research upped their price objective on shares of Huron Consulting Group from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.60.

HURN opened at $49.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $54.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.17. Huron Consulting Group has a 1 year low of $37.35 and a 1 year high of $61.99. The stock has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -248.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.92.

In other news, CEO James H. Roth sold 18,631 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.38, for a total transaction of $975,891.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 162,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,504,050.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 45.7% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 21,716 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $854,000 after purchasing an additional 6,809 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 2.8% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 61,609 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,424,000 after purchasing an additional 1,666 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of Huron Consulting Group in the third quarter valued at about $252,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Huron Consulting Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $296,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 3.0% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 51,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,037,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. 87.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Huron Consulting Group Inc, a professional services firm, provides advisory, technology, and analytic solutions in the United States and internationally. Its Healthcare segment provides advisory services in financial and operational improvement, care transformation, culture and organizational excellence, strategy, and technology and analytics to national and regional hospitals, integrated health systems, academic medical centers, community hospitals, and medical groups.

