Zacks: Brokerages Expect J2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCOM) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $365.25 Million

Posted by on Mar 26th, 2021


Share on StockTwits

Equities analysts predict that J2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCOM) will post sales of $365.25 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for J2 Global’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $369.10 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $357.10 million. J2 Global posted sales of $332.39 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 9.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th.

On average, analysts expect that J2 Global will report full year sales of $1.65 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.65 billion to $1.66 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $1.76 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.72 billion to $1.82 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover J2 Global.

J2 Global (NASDAQ:JCOM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The technology company reported $3.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.69 by $0.42. J2 Global had a return on equity of 26.87% and a net margin of 15.12%. The company had revenue of $469.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $434.68 million.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut J2 Global from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Wedbush raised their price target on J2 Global from $100.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Barclays raised their price target on J2 Global from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. DA Davidson raised their price target on J2 Global from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on J2 Global from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.42.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of J2 Global in the fourth quarter worth $748,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of J2 Global by 80.9% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,491 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $829,000 after acquiring an additional 3,797 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of J2 Global by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,016,197 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $99,273,000 after acquiring an additional 36,156 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of J2 Global in the fourth quarter worth $42,460,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of J2 Global by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 58,448 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,710,000 after acquiring an additional 5,760 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of JCOM stock opened at $117.83 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $112.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.65. J2 Global has a twelve month low of $53.24 and a twelve month high of $124.82. The company has a market capitalization of $5.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

J2 Global Company Profile

J2 Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides Internet services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fax and Martech; Voice, Backup, Security, and Consumer Privacy and Protection; and Digital Media. It offers cloud services, which includes online fax services under the eFax, sFax, MyFax, eFax Plus, eFax Pro, eFax Secure, eFax Corporate, and eFax Developer brands; on-demand voice, cloud phone, and unified communications services under the eVoice, Line2, and Onebox names; online backup and disaster recovery, sync storage, veeam services, and synchronization and sharing solutions under the KeepItSafe, LiveDrive, LiveVault, OffsiteDataSync, and SugarSync names; email security, web security, and endpoint protection services under the VIPRE and Excel Micro brands; email marketing and delivery services under the Campaigner and SMTP names; virtual private network services under the IPVanish and Encrypt.me; IP licensing services; and customer support services.

Featured Story: How does the Federal Reserve determine interest rates?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on J2 Global (JCOM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for J2 Global (NASDAQ:JCOM)

Receive News & Ratings for J2 Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J2 Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.