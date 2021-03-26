Zacks: Brokerages Expect J2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCOM) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $365.25 Million

Equities analysts predict that J2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCOM) will post sales of $365.25 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for J2 Global’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $369.10 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $357.10 million. J2 Global posted sales of $332.39 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 9.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th.

On average, analysts expect that J2 Global will report full year sales of $1.65 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.65 billion to $1.66 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $1.76 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.72 billion to $1.82 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover J2 Global.

Get J2 Global alerts:

J2 Global (NASDAQ:JCOM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The technology company reported $3.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.69 by $0.42. J2 Global had a return on equity of 26.87% and a net margin of 15.12%. The company had revenue of $469.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $434.68 million.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut J2 Global from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Wedbush raised their price target on J2 Global from $100.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Barclays raised their price target on J2 Global from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. DA Davidson raised their price target on J2 Global from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on J2 Global from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.42.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of J2 Global in the fourth quarter worth $748,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of J2 Global by 80.9% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,491 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $829,000 after acquiring an additional 3,797 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of J2 Global by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,016,197 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $99,273,000 after acquiring an additional 36,156 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of J2 Global in the fourth quarter worth $42,460,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of J2 Global by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 58,448 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,710,000 after acquiring an additional 5,760 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of JCOM stock opened at $117.83 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $112.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.65. J2 Global has a twelve month low of $53.24 and a twelve month high of $124.82. The company has a market capitalization of $5.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

J2 Global Company Profile

J2 Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides Internet services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fax and Martech; Voice, Backup, Security, and Consumer Privacy and Protection; and Digital Media. It offers cloud services, which includes online fax services under the eFax, sFax, MyFax, eFax Plus, eFax Pro, eFax Secure, eFax Corporate, and eFax Developer brands; on-demand voice, cloud phone, and unified communications services under the eVoice, Line2, and Onebox names; online backup and disaster recovery, sync storage, veeam services, and synchronization and sharing solutions under the KeepItSafe, LiveDrive, LiveVault, OffsiteDataSync, and SugarSync names; email security, web security, and endpoint protection services under the VIPRE and Excel Micro brands; email marketing and delivery services under the Campaigner and SMTP names; virtual private network services under the IPVanish and Encrypt.me; IP licensing services; and customer support services.

Featured Story: How does the Federal Reserve determine interest rates?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on J2 Global (JCOM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for J2 Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J2 Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.