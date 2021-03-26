Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB) Shares Purchased by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 295,305 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,176 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned 0.51% of Zai Lab worth $39,966,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. FIL Ltd raised its position in shares of Zai Lab by 34.3% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 231 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Zai Lab by 43.9% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 259 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Zai Lab by 77.5% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 371 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Zai Lab by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 8,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $738,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Zai Lab by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Zai Lab alerts:

Several brokerages have weighed in on ZLAB. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Zai Lab from $130.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Zai Lab from $107.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Zai Lab from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.80.

ZLAB stock opened at $130.08 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $11.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.93 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $155.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $122.18. Zai Lab Limited has a 52 week low of $47.75 and a 52 week high of $193.54.

Zai Lab Company Profile

Zai Lab Limited, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, licenses, develops, and commercializes therapeutics to treat oncology, autoimmune, and infectious diseases in China. The company offers ZEJULA for the treatment of breast cancer and non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC); and Optune, a cancer therapy to treat glioblastoma multiforme.

Featured Article: What is a Secondary Public Offering?

Receive News & Ratings for Zai Lab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zai Lab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.