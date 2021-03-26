Zano Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $99,529.00 (ZANO)

Zano (CURRENCY:ZANO) traded 4.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on March 26th. Zano has a market cap of $16.54 million and approximately $99,529.00 worth of Zano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Zano has traded 3.2% lower against the US dollar. One Zano coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.57 or 0.00002861 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54,654.11 or 0.99888904 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.67 or 0.00034129 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.23 or 0.00011391 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $202.23 or 0.00369602 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $155.45 or 0.00284102 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $371.21 or 0.00678451 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00003158 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.35 or 0.00075571 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002013 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00002754 BTC.

Zano Profile

Zano (ZANO) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the ProgPowZ hashing algorithm. Zano’s total supply is 12,598,366 coins and its circulating supply is 10,568,866 coins. Zano’s official Twitter account is @zano_project and its Facebook page is accessible here . Zano’s official website is zano.org . The Reddit community for Zano is https://reddit.com/r/zano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zano project is a development of a stable and secure coin, designed to use in e-commerce. The technology behind our blockchain provides reliability, security, and flexibility, making it a perfect option for P2P and e-commerce transactions. Zano is built on a foundation of performance and stability. The network is powered by key code design features like forwarding and backward compatibility, component-based modular structure, and asynchronous core architecture. “

Zano Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zano should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

