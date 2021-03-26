ZB Token (ZB) Reaches Market Capitalization of $180.64 Million

ZB Token (CURRENCY:ZB) traded up 3.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 26th. One ZB Token token can now be bought for about $0.39 or 0.00000707 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, ZB Token has traded 5.4% lower against the US dollar. ZB Token has a total market cap of $180.64 million and approximately $10.52 million worth of ZB Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

THETA (THETA) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.37 or 0.00022416 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $27.01 or 0.00048969 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000381 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $351.03 or 0.00636325 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001815 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.80 or 0.00064890 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001822 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000938 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded up 106,432% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.88 or 0.00023340 BTC.

About ZB Token

ZB Token is a token. Its genesis date was June 23rd, 2018. ZB Token’s total supply is 2,100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 463,288,810 tokens. The official website for ZB Token is www.zb.com . ZB Token’s official Twitter account is @ZbTalk and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ZB Token (ZB) is an exchange token and the native currency of the ZB.COM crypto exchange. The ZB can be used to purchase monthly VIP status plans for transaction fee discounts, vote on exchange decisions, gain early access to special ZB launchpad events, receive crypto rewards from seasonal buybacks, and trade with other cryptocurrencies listed on the ZB exchange. “

ZB Token Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZB Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZB Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZB Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

