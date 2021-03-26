Zcoin (XZC) Price Up 14.2% This Week

Zcoin (CURRENCY:XZC) traded down 5.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on March 26th. In the last week, Zcoin has traded up 14.2% against the US dollar. One Zcoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $4.23 or 0.00022429 BTC on popular exchanges. Zcoin has a market capitalization of $47.66 million and approximately $6.00 million worth of Zcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $53,578.14 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,628.37 or 0.03039237 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $177.19 or 0.00330718 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $481.69 or 0.00899041 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0527 or 0.00000098 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $223.96 or 0.00418005 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $196.06 or 0.00365942 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00003962 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $127.29 or 0.00237572 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.47 or 0.00021413 BTC.

Zcoin Coin Profile

XZC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2RE hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 28th, 2016. Zcoin’s total supply is 21,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,268,393 coins. Zcoin’s official Twitter account is @zcoinofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Zcoin is zcoin.io . The Reddit community for Zcoin is /r/zcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Zcoin Coin Trading

