Zcoin (XZC) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $6.00 Million

Zcoin (CURRENCY:XZC) traded down 5.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 26th. One Zcoin coin can currently be purchased for $4.23 or 0.00022429 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Zcoin has traded 14.2% higher against the dollar. Zcoin has a market capitalization of $47.66 million and approximately $6.00 million worth of Zcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54,834.26 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,700.22 or 0.03100653 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $182.50 or 0.00332816 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $504.99 or 0.00920944 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0540 or 0.00000098 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $218.43 or 0.00398351 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $200.93 or 0.00366430 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00003892 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $131.47 or 0.00239753 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.70 or 0.00021339 BTC.

About Zcoin

Zcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2RE hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 28th, 2016. Zcoin’s total supply is 21,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,268,393 coins. The Reddit community for Zcoin is /r/zcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zcoin’s official Twitter account is @zcoinofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . Zcoin’s official website is zcoin.io

Zcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

