Zel Price Tops $0.14 (ZEL)

Zel (CURRENCY:ZEL) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on March 26th. One Zel coin can now be purchased for $0.14 or 0.00000254 BTC on major exchanges. Zel has a market cap of $17.02 million and approximately $273,447.00 worth of Zel was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Zel has traded down 1.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Zel alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $130.48 or 0.00241557 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.76 or 0.00062491 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.57 or 0.00091763 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000551 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00003533 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000569 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000013 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000445 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 106.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000815 BTC.

Zel Profile

ZEL is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on January 31st, 2018. Zel’s total supply is 123,829,425 coins. The official website for Zel is zel.cash . Zel’s official Twitter account is @Zelcash . The official message board for Zel is dashboard.zel.network/d/MbFdic9mz/zelnodes-dashboard

According to CryptoCompare, “Zelcash is a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the Equihash algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Zel

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zel directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zel should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zel using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Zel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zel and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.