Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) Shares Sold by Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC

Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) by 36.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,556 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 11,307 shares during the quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings in Zendesk were worth $2,799,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Zendesk during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in Zendesk during the fourth quarter worth $125,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Zendesk by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,219 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in Zendesk by 58.5% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,368 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $192,000 after buying an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd purchased a new position in Zendesk during the fourth quarter worth $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.39% of the company’s stock.

In other Zendesk news, CFO Elena Gomez sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.30, for a total value of $651,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,593 shares in the company, valued at $1,771,167.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Norman Gennaro sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.94, for a total transaction of $147,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 24,583 shares in the company, valued at $3,636,809.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 119,579 shares of company stock worth $17,119,042. 4.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Cowen lifted their target price on Zendesk from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Zendesk from $162.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Zendesk from $165.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on Zendesk from $143.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 target price (up from $170.00) on shares of Zendesk in a report on Friday, February 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.31.

Shares of NYSE:ZEN opened at $130.73 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -83.27 and a beta of 1.27. Zendesk, Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.60 and a 1-year high of $166.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $144.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $129.83.

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The software maker reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.28. Zendesk had a negative net margin of 19.24% and a negative return on equity of 22.55%. The business had revenue of $283.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $277.38 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Zendesk, Inc. will post -0.68 EPS for the current year.

Zendesk, Inc, a software development company, provides software as a service solutions for organizations in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Its flagship product is Zendesk Support, a system for tracking, prioritizing, and solving customer support tickets across various channels.

