ZEON (ZEON) Price Reaches $0.0007 on Major Exchanges

ZEON (CURRENCY:ZEON) traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on March 26th. One ZEON coin can currently be bought for $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, ZEON has traded up 10.6% against the U.S. dollar. ZEON has a total market capitalization of $21.23 million and $1.84 million worth of ZEON was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get ZEON alerts:

THETA (THETA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.26 or 0.00022771 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $27.00 or 0.00050140 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000390 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $352.51 or 0.00654638 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001859 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $34.79 or 0.00064609 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001863 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000954 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded 106,432% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.77 or 0.00023711 BTC.

ZEON Profile

ZEON is a coin. Its genesis date was February 26th, 2019. ZEON’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 29,239,906,267 coins. ZEON’s official Twitter account is @zeon_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . ZEON’s official website is zeon.network . The official message board for ZEON is medium.com/zeon-network

According to CryptoCompare, “Zeon Network is a blockchain-based platform providing decentralized financial services, minimizing complexity and user's risk, insurance services on the blockchain. ZEON has an intrinsic token called ZEON (ERC20). ZEONs give platform usage rights to the users in terms of using it to pay for transaction processing or run smart contracts, set up of process of safe participation in other projects, financial and insurance services. “

Buying and Selling ZEON

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZEON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZEON should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZEON using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ZEON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZEON and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.