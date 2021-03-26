Zero Utility Token (ZUT) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $52,152.00

Zero Utility Token (CURRENCY:ZUT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 26th. One Zero Utility Token token can currently be purchased for approximately $2,750.52 or 0.04977817 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Zero Utility Token has a market cap of $2.66 million and $52,152.00 worth of Zero Utility Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Zero Utility Token has traded 39.7% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001812 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.75 or 0.00059273 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001025 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 18% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.41 or 0.00006163 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 36.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $128.80 or 0.00233094 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 14.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $480.08 or 0.00868834 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $28.04 or 0.00050737 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.59 or 0.00077086 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.61 or 0.00026449 BTC.

About Zero Utility Token

Zero Utility Token’s total supply is 969 tokens. Zero Utility Token’s official website is www.zeroutility.io

