Zero Utility Token (ZUT) One Day Trading Volume Tops $93,271.00

Zero Utility Token (CURRENCY:ZUT) traded down 12.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on March 26th. In the last seven days, Zero Utility Token has traded 46.2% lower against the US dollar. Zero Utility Token has a market cap of $2.57 million and $93,271.00 worth of Zero Utility Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Zero Utility Token token can currently be bought for about $2,655.90 or 0.05012872 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Zero Utility Token alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001887 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $248.64 or 0.00469297 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.75 or 0.00059925 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001064 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.92 or 0.00005510 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $100.28 or 0.00189273 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $422.94 or 0.00798274 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.83 or 0.00052529 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $41.34 or 0.00078026 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Zero Utility Token Token Profile

Zero Utility Token’s total supply is 969 tokens. Zero Utility Token’s official website is www.zeroutility.io

Zero Utility Token Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zero Utility Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zero Utility Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zero Utility Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Zero Utility Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zero Utility Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.