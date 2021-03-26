ZeroSwap (ZEE) Price Hits $1.13 on Major Exchanges

ZeroSwap (CURRENCY:ZEE) traded up 15.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 26th. One ZeroSwap token can now be bought for $1.13 or 0.00002049 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, ZeroSwap has traded 6.1% higher against the US dollar. ZeroSwap has a market capitalization of $37.51 million and $14.06 million worth of ZeroSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001824 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.37 or 0.00058945 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001021 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 43.4% against the dollar and now trades at $134.37 or 0.00244684 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.22 or 0.00005864 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $473.32 or 0.00861888 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.88 or 0.00050761 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $41.82 or 0.00076150 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.28 or 0.00026003 BTC.

ZeroSwap Token Profile

ZeroSwap’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 33,331,747 tokens. The official website for ZeroSwap is zeroswap.io

Buying and Selling ZeroSwap

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZeroSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZeroSwap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZeroSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

