Zilliqa (ZIL) Trading Down 9.5% This Week

Zilliqa (CURRENCY:ZIL) traded 4.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on March 26th. During the last seven days, Zilliqa has traded 9.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Zilliqa has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion and approximately $153.11 million worth of Zilliqa was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Zilliqa coin can currently be bought for $0.17 or 0.00000306 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Zilliqa alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0148 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.47 or 0.00074928 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002314 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0286 or 0.00000053 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded up 33.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC.

JUIICE (JUI) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Upfiring (UFR) traded up 40.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000800 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Ethverse (ETHV) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000878 BTC.

Zilliqa Coin Profile

ZIL is a coin. Its genesis date was January 31st, 2019. Zilliqa’s total supply is 14,386,786,896 coins and its circulating supply is 11,095,319,743 coins. Zilliqa’s official Twitter account is @zilliqa and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Zilliqa is /r/zilliqa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Zilliqa is www.zilliqa.com

Zilliqa Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zilliqa directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zilliqa should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zilliqa using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Zilliqa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zilliqa and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.