Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) Insider Sells $164,541.45 in Stock

Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) insider Errol G. Samuelson sold 1,277 shares of Zillow Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.85, for a total transaction of $164,541.45. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 44,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,688,727.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Zillow Group stock traded up $2.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $127.24. The stock had a trading volume of 3,591,203 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,738,127. Zillow Group, Inc. has a one year low of $29.42 and a one year high of $208.11. The company has a current ratio of 10.08, a quick ratio of 9.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -66.06 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $158.29 and its 200 day moving average is $125.51.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Zillow Group had a negative return on equity of 9.76% and a negative net margin of 11.54%. The business had revenue of $788.95 million during the quarter.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on Z. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $130.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Zillow Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating on shares of Zillow Group in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $148.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $130.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $154.43.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Summit X LLC purchased a new stake in Zillow Group in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Zillow Group by 195.0% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Zillow Group by 75.7% during the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zillow Group during the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Nvwm LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zillow Group during the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.11% of the company’s stock.

Zillow Group, Inc engages in the provision of real estate and home-related information marketplaces on mobile and the web. It operates through the following segments: Internet, Media & Technology (IMT), Homes and Mortgages segment. The IMT segment includes premier agent, rentals and new construction marketplaces, as well as dotloop, display and other advertising and business software solutions.

