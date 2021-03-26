ZIMBOCASH Reaches One Day Volume of $32,140.00 (ZASH)

ZIMBOCASH (CURRENCY:ZASH) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 26th. ZIMBOCASH has a market capitalization of $5.68 million and approximately $32,140.00 worth of ZIMBOCASH was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, ZIMBOCASH has traded down 5.4% against the dollar. One ZIMBOCASH token can currently be bought for about $0.0050 or 0.00000009 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get ZIMBOCASH alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001819 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $32.97 or 0.00059923 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001033 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.14 or 0.00005703 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 34% against the dollar and now trades at $123.80 or 0.00225019 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $452.46 or 0.00822418 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.13 or 0.00051124 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.03 or 0.00076400 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 21.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.62 or 0.00026573 BTC.

ZIMBOCASH Token Profile

ZIMBOCASH’s total supply is 4,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,127,377,522 tokens. The official website for ZIMBOCASH is www.zimbo.cash

Buying and Selling ZIMBOCASH

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZIMBOCASH directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZIMBOCASH should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZIMBOCASH using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ZIMBOCASH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZIMBOCASH and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.