Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) Position Raised by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) by 26.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,722 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,932 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $16,098,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Strs Ohio increased its position in Zoom Video Communications by 86.8% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 84,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,479,000 after buying an additional 39,225 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the fourth quarter worth about $1,056,000. Ballew Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 58.0% in the fourth quarter. Ballew Advisors Inc now owns 697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 28,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,744,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares during the period. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 6,605,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,228,006,000 after acquiring an additional 308,957 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Zoom Video Communications alerts:

A number of analysts recently commented on ZM shares. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Friday. They set a “hold” rating and a $360.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Zoom Video Communications from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $450.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $600.00 to $550.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Zoom Video Communications currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $430.56.

In related news, Director Daniel Scheinman sold 167,466 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $363.68, for a total value of $60,904,034.88. Following the transaction, the director now owns 150,000 shares in the company, valued at $54,552,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Eric S. Yuan sold 70,142 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $381.38, for a total value of $26,750,755.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 177,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,612,571.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 425,869 shares of company stock worth $151,731,441. Corporate insiders own 24.25% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ZM opened at $314.85 on Friday. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 12-month low of $108.53 and a 12-month high of $588.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 403.65, a P/E/G ratio of 12.42 and a beta of -1.46. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $376.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $414.67.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.43. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 27.93% and a net margin of 17.10%. The company had revenue of $882.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $810.97 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 368.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zoom Video Communications Company Profile

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides a video-first communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's product portfolio includes Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system that provides secure call routing, call queuing, call detail reports, call recording, call quality monitoring, voicemail, switch to video, and other services, as well as inbound and outbound calling services; and Zoom Chat enables sharing messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices for meeting and phone customers.

See Also: Accumulation/Distribution

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM).

Receive News & Ratings for Zoom Video Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoom Video Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.