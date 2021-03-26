Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) Coverage Initiated at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “hold” rating and a $360.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target indicates a potential upside of 14.34% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on ZM. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $465.00 to $450.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Zoom Video Communications from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $450.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $402.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $600.00 to $550.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $430.56.

Shares of Zoom Video Communications stock opened at $314.85 on Friday. Zoom Video Communications has a fifty-two week low of $108.53 and a fifty-two week high of $588.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $376.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $414.67. The company has a market cap of $90.05 billion, a PE ratio of 403.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.42 and a beta of -1.46.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $882.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $810.97 million. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 17.10% and a return on equity of 27.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 368.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Zoom Video Communications will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Aparna Bawa sold 2,593 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.48, for a total transaction of $854,341.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bart Swanson sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $368.45, for a total transaction of $736,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at $736,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 425,869 shares of company stock worth $151,731,441. 24.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SB Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the third quarter valued at $1,800,851,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 20.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,716,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,614,789,000 after purchasing an additional 1,804,237 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 44,853.3% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,354,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,032,000 after purchasing an additional 1,351,878 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the fourth quarter valued at $455,786,000. Finally, Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University acquired a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the fourth quarter valued at $281,451,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.97% of the company’s stock.

Zoom Video Communications Company Profile

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides a video-first communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's product portfolio includes Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system that provides secure call routing, call queuing, call detail reports, call recording, call quality monitoring, voicemail, switch to video, and other services, as well as inbound and outbound calling services; and Zoom Chat enables sharing messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices for meeting and phone customers.

