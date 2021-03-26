ZPER 1-Day Volume Reaches $163.00 (ZPR)

ZPER (CURRENCY:ZPR) traded 7.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on March 26th. In the last week, ZPER has traded 28.1% higher against the US dollar. One ZPER coin can now be bought for $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. ZPER has a market cap of $1.44 million and approximately $163.00 worth of ZPER was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About ZPER

ZPR is a coin. ZPER’s total supply is 1,850,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,257,920,702 coins. ZPER’s official Twitter account is @zper_team and its Facebook page is accessible here . ZPER’s official website is Https://zper.io

According to CryptoCompare, “A South Korean based company, ZPER launched a blockchain-based financial peer-to-peer ecosystem. ZPER is seeking a solution to the loan and investment market through a platform that combines industrial values of P2P finance and asset values of data around the globe. In ZPER’s platform, all kind of users have a basic wallet for investments, managing and exchanges, the ZPERobo presents custom reports based on the user investment tendencies and an open market in the ecosystem. ZPR is the issued Ethereum-based ERC 20 token, it is a payment method within the ZPER network and is the mechanism used for all types of transactions. “

ZPER Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZPER directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZPER should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZPER using one of the exchanges listed above.

