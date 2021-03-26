ZrCoin Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $87,184.00 (ZRC)

ZrCoin (CURRENCY:ZRC) traded 15.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on March 26th. One ZrCoin token can currently be purchased for $0.37 or 0.00000690 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, ZrCoin has traded down 8.1% against the U.S. dollar. ZrCoin has a market capitalization of $1.87 million and $87,184.00 worth of ZrCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get ZrCoin alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001844 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $32.91 or 0.00060580 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001034 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.02 or 0.00005563 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 24.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $111.84 or 0.00205909 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $439.83 or 0.00809748 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.21 or 0.00051938 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.64 or 0.00076663 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 21.3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.55 or 0.00026781 BTC.

ZrCoin Token Profile

ZrCoin was first traded on March 18th, 2017. ZrCoin’s total supply is 4,988,893 tokens. The official website for ZrCoin is zrcoin.io . ZrCoin’s official Twitter account is @ZrCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

ZrCoin Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZrCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZrCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZrCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ZrCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZrCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.