Zurich Insurance Group AG (OTCMKTS:ZFSVF) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Zurich Insurance Group AG (OTCMKTS:ZFSVF) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

ZFSVF has been the topic of several research reports. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Zurich Insurance Group in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Zurich Insurance Group in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Zurich Insurance Group in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Zurich Insurance Group in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Zurich Insurance Group in a research report on Thursday, February 11th.

Zurich Insurance Group stock opened at $420.20 on Friday. Zurich Insurance Group has a fifty-two week low of $279.81 and a fifty-two week high of $442.65. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $418.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $394.59.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Zurich Insurance Group stock. Cullen Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Zurich Insurance Group AG (OTCMKTS:ZFSVF) by 13.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,912 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Cullen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Zurich Insurance Group were worth $5,444,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Zurich Insurance Group Company Profile

Zurich Insurance Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and related services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Property & Casualty Regions, Life Regions, Farmers, and Non-Core Businesses segments.

