-$0.02 EPS Expected for Ocugen, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCGN) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Ocugen, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCGN) will post earnings per share of ($0.02) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Ocugen’s earnings. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ocugen will report full year earnings of $1.76 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.12) to $3.29. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $3.98 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.11 to $5.84. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Ocugen.

Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.04.

OCGN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ocugen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Chardan Capital lowered Ocugen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. HC Wainwright upgraded Ocugen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on Ocugen from $1.00 to $4.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Roth Capital raised their price target on Ocugen from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ocugen has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.04.

Shares of Ocugen stock opened at $7.13 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.82 and a beta of 3.56. Ocugen has a fifty-two week low of $0.17 and a fifty-two week high of $18.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 4.78 and a current ratio of 4.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.32 and a 200 day moving average of $2.98.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OCGN. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ocugen by 676.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,018,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,556,000 after acquiring an additional 4,372,705 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ocugen in the fourth quarter valued at $622,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ocugen in the fourth quarter valued at $551,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Ocugen by 124.0% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 306,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $560,000 after acquiring an additional 169,454 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Ocugen in the fourth quarter valued at $197,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.53% of the company’s stock.

Ocugen, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of transformative therapies to cure blindness diseases. The company's pipeline product includes OCU200, a novel fusion protein that is in preclinical development stage for the treatment of wet AMD, diabetic retinopathy, and diabetic macular edema; OCU400 to treat retinitis pigmentosa, a group of rare genetic disorders; and OCU410, which is in preclinical development stage for the treatment of dry AMD.

