$0.03 Earnings Per Share Expected for 3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that 3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD) will post $0.03 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for 3D Systems’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.05 and the lowest is $0.01. 3D Systems posted earnings of ($0.04) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 175%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that 3D Systems will report full year earnings of $0.25 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.20 to $0.34. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.36 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.23 to $0.45. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover 3D Systems.

Get 3D Systems alerts:

3D Systems (NYSE:DDD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The 3D printing company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.01). 3D Systems had a negative return on equity of 11.38% and a negative net margin of 24.61%. The business had revenue of $172.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $173.39 million.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DDD. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on 3D Systems in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Craig Hallum lowered 3D Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. B. Riley raised their price objective on 3D Systems from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Loop Capital upgraded 3D Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered 3D Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. 3D Systems has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.67.

In related news, EVP Andrew Martin Johnson sold 4,000 shares of 3D Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $140,000.00. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in 3D Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in 3D Systems by 125.5% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,785 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in 3D Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in 3D Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Avion Wealth bought a new stake in shares of 3D Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 65.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DDD stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $27.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,020,464 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,843,236. 3D Systems has a 1 year low of $4.60 and a 1 year high of $56.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.97. The company’s fifty day moving average is $36.49 and its 200-day moving average is $18.37.

About 3D Systems

3D Systems Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides 3D printing and digital manufacturing solutions worldwide. The company offers 3D printers, such as stereolithography, selective laser sintering, direct metal printing, multi jet printing, and color jet printers that transform digital data input generated by 3D design software, computer aided design (CAD) software, or other 3D design tools into printed parts under the Accura, DuraForm, LaserForm, CastForm, and VisiJet brand names.

Featured Story: What is diluted earnings per share (Diluted EPS)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on 3D Systems (DDD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for 3D Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3D Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.