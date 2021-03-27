-$0.03 Earnings Per Share Expected for TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC) This Quarter

Analysts expect TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC) to announce earnings of ($0.03) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for TPI Composites’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.16 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.17). TPI Composites posted earnings of ($0.01) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 200%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that TPI Composites will report full-year earnings of $1.00 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.73 to $1.25. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $1.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.96 to $2.14. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for TPI Composites.

TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.13). TPI Composites had a negative net margin of 1.54% and a positive return on equity of 7.60%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on TPIC shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on TPI Composites from $77.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on TPI Composites from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered TPI Composites from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. BTIG Research increased their price target on TPI Composites from $42.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Raymond James downgraded TPI Composites from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.90.

In other TPI Composites news, COO Ramesh Gopalakrishnan sold 997 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.30, for a total transaction of $52,143.10. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 10,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $570,331.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Bryan Robert Schumaker sold 52,614 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.65, for a total value of $2,664,899.10. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 53,684 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,719,094.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 59,716 shares of company stock valued at $3,036,334. 18.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in TPI Composites in the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in TPI Composites in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TPI Composites during the fourth quarter worth approximately $88,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in TPI Composites during the fourth quarter worth approximately $101,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in TPI Composites by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,257 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. 76.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TPI Composites stock traded up $2.97 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $52.12. 508,674 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 989,215. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $58.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -67.69 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. TPI Composites has a one year low of $12.56 and a one year high of $81.36.

TPI Composites, Inc manufactures and sells composite wind blades, and related precision molding and assembly systems to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). The company also provides composite solutions for the transportation industry; and field service inspection and repair services to OEM customers and wind farm owners and operators.

