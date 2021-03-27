-$0.05 EPS Expected for Telos Co. (NASDAQ:TLS) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Telos Co. (NASDAQ:TLS) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.05) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Telos’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.06) to ($0.04). The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Telos will report full year earnings of $0.28 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.25 to $0.29. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.66 to $0.72. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Telos.

Several research firms have commented on TLS. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Telos from $24.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Telos from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Telos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Northland Securities increased their price target on shares of Telos from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Colliers Securities began coverage on shares of Telos in a research report on Monday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.63.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TLS. Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of Telos during the fourth quarter valued at about $561,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Telos during the fourth quarter valued at about $12,275,000. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Telos during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,265,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Telos during the fourth quarter valued at about $42,853,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Telos in the 4th quarter worth approximately $554,000.

NASDAQ:TLS opened at $37.71 on Friday. Telos has a 1-year low of $18.08 and a 1-year high of $41.84. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.79.

Telos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) solutions and services worldwide. The company offers solutions that secure cyberspace, the cloud environment, and the people and operations of the enterprise. It provides Xacta, a premier solution for continuous assessment and authorization, which is used by the department of defense (DoD), intelligence communities, and civilian government, as well as by commercial businesses; enterprise cloud services, including engineering, migration, security, and managed services; and Telos Ghost, a cybersecurity solution that gives organizations an anonymous way to do business, connect with global resources, and conduct research online for intelligence gathering, cyber threat protection, securing critical infrastructure, and protecting communications and applications.

