-$0.12 EPS Expected for Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:AVXL) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:AVXL) to report earnings per share of ($0.12) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Anavex Life Sciences’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.15) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.09). Anavex Life Sciences also reported earnings per share of ($0.12) in the same quarter last year. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Anavex Life Sciences will report full-year earnings of ($0.52) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.61) to ($0.40). For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($0.57) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.60) to ($0.54). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Anavex Life Sciences.

Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ:AVXL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.01).

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AVXL shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Anavex Life Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of Anavex Life Sciences from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $25.00 price objective (up previously from $10.00) on shares of Anavex Life Sciences in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Anavex Life Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.71.

Shares of Anavex Life Sciences stock traded up $0.10 on Friday, hitting $14.96. 1,406,735 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,266,173. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.24 and a beta of 0.70. Anavex Life Sciences has a 52 week low of $2.53 and a 52 week high of $28.70. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.29.

In related news, Director Elliot Favus sold 145,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.66, for a total value of $1,842,030.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 45,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $569,700. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 12.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AVXL. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Anavex Life Sciences by 460.0% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,364 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 10,156 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Anavex Life Sciences by 30.2% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 47,420 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 11,000 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in Anavex Life Sciences during the third quarter worth $693,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Anavex Life Sciences by 4.9% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 118,745 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $540,000 after buying an additional 5,500 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in Anavex Life Sciences by 1.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 890,490 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,052,000 after buying an additional 14,119 shares during the period. 18.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Anavex Life Sciences Corp. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of different therapeutics for the treatment of neurodegenerative and neurodevelopmental diseases. Its lead compound, ANAVEX2-73, is being developed to treat Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s disease and central nervous system diseases, including Rett syndrome.

