$0.27 EPS Expected for Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC) will post $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Range Resources’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.10 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.64. Range Resources reported earnings of $0.04 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 575%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Range Resources will report full year earnings of $1.14 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.13 to $2.80. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.35 to $2.68. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Range Resources.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.04). Range Resources had a negative return on equity of 0.26% and a negative net margin of 125.90%. The company had revenue of $598.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $505.47 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS.

RRC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America lowered shares of Range Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. TheStreet raised Range Resources from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Range Resources from $7.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Capital One Financial raised Range Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Tudor Pickering raised Range Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Range Resources has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.18.

Shares of NYSE RRC traded up $0.69 during trading on Friday, hitting $10.87. 6,176,044 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,196,902. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a PE ratio of -1.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 2.71. Range Resources has a 12-month low of $2.06 and a 12-month high of $11.60. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. JBF Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Range Resources in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Range Resources in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Range Resources in the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. One68 Global Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Range Resources in the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Range Resources in the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.83% of the company’s stock.

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties. It holds interests in developed and undeveloped natural gas and oil leases in the Appalachian and North Louisiana regions of the United States.

