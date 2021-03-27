$0.40 EPS Expected for Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) to announce $0.40 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Leggett & Platt’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.44 and the lowest is $0.38. Leggett & Platt posted earnings of $0.41 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.4%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, May 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Leggett & Platt will report full year earnings of $2.44 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.43 to $2.45. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $2.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.64 to $2.80. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Leggett & Platt.

Get Leggett & Platt alerts:

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.06. Leggett & Platt had a return on equity of 21.93% and a net margin of 5.45%. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis.

LEG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Leggett & Platt from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 8th. Raymond James downgraded Leggett & Platt from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Leggett & Platt presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.33.

Shares of LEG stock traded up $0.53 on Friday, reaching $46.50. 820,855 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,073,145. Leggett & Platt has a 1 year low of $22.27 and a 1 year high of $50.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.60. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $44.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.55. The company has a market cap of $6.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.42.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.44%. Leggett & Platt’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.26%.

In other news, Director Phoebe A. Wood sold 10,346 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.42, for a total transaction of $428,531.32. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 48,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,998,804.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.53% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Leggett & Platt in the fourth quarter valued at about $59,200,000. Hamlin Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Leggett & Platt in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,894,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of Leggett & Platt by 36.9% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,476,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,388,000 after buying an additional 398,194 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Leggett & Platt by 50.5% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 975,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,202,000 after buying an additional 327,366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Leggett & Platt by 163.1% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 466,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,675,000 after buying an additional 289,367 shares during the period. 71.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Leggett & Platt

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated designs, manufactures, and markets engineered components and products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Bedding Products; Specialized Products; and Furniture, Flooring & Textile Products. The company offers steel rods, drawn wires, foam chemicals and additives, innersprings, specialty foams, private label finished mattresses, mattress foundations, wire forms for adjustable beds, industrial sewing and quilting machines, and mattress packaging and glue drying equipment, as well as machines to shape wires into innersprings for industrial users of steel rods and wires, manufacturers of finished bedding, big box and e-commerce retailers, bedding brands and mattress retailers, department stores, and home improvement centers.

Recommended Story: Special Dividends

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Leggett & Platt (LEG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Leggett & Platt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leggett & Platt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.