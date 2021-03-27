$0.77 EPS Expected for Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE) will announce earnings of $0.77 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Ameren’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.68 and the highest is $0.92. Ameren reported earnings of $0.59 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 30.5%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, May 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Ameren will report full-year earnings of $3.75 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.71 to $3.84. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $4.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.96 to $4.08. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Ameren.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.04. Ameren had a net margin of 14.70% and a return on equity of 10.17%. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS.

Separately, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Ameren from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.29.

Shares of AEE traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $81.46. 1,625,685 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,742,940. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.82, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.19. The business has a 50-day moving average of $74.47 and a 200 day moving average of $77.38. Ameren has a one year low of $65.89 and a one year high of $86.90.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be issued a $0.65 dividend. This is a positive change from Ameren’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.67%.

In other Ameren news, CFO Michael L. Moehn sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.10, for a total value of $761,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 146,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,157,097.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Mark C. Birk sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.10, for a total value of $152,200.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 76,320 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,807,952. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. ADE LLC acquired a new position in Ameren in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new position in shares of Ameren during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ameren in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ameren during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Norway Savings Bank bought a new position in Ameren in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 75.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The company engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

