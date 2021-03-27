$0.79 Earnings Per Share Expected for Total Se (NYSE:TOT) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Total Se (NYSE:TOT) to report $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Total’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.66 and the highest is $1.03. Total posted earnings per share of $0.66 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 19.7%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Total will report full-year earnings of $3.84 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.82 to $4.60. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $4.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.75 to $5.21. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Total.

Get Total alerts:

Total (NYSE:TOT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46. The company had revenue of $37.94 billion during the quarter. Total had a positive return on equity of 5.36% and a negative net margin of 3.64%.

TOT has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group lowered Total from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Cowen downgraded Total from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $40.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Total in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Total from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Total in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.29.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bard Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Total in the 4th quarter worth approximately $229,000. HM Payson & Co. increased its stake in shares of Total by 1,150.7% in the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 888 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 817 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Total by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 789,140 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $33,073,000 after purchasing an additional 45,475 shares in the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Total by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 14,489 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $618,000 after acquiring an additional 995 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division increased its stake in Total by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 33,107 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,387,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. 5.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:TOT traded up $0.98 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $46.68. 1,409,356 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,560,867. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market cap of $123.85 billion, a PE ratio of -20.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.19. Total has a fifty-two week low of $28.65 and a fifty-two week high of $50.41.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 24th will be paid a $0.567 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 23rd. This represents a $2.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.86%. Total’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.83%.

About Total

TOTAL SE operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Exploration & Production; Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The Exploration & Production segment is involved in oil and natural gas exploration and production activities in approximately 50 countries.

Featured Article: Quick Ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Total (TOT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Total Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Total and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.