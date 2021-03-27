$0.84 EPS Expected for ICF International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICFI) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that ICF International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICFI) will post $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for ICF International’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.81 and the highest is $0.90. ICF International reported earnings per share of $0.83 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that ICF International will report full year earnings of $4.49 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.49 to $4.50. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $4.96 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.89 to $5.10. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover ICF International.

Get ICF International alerts:

ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The business services provider reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.22. ICF International had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 4.19%. The business had revenue of $434.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $398.56 million.

ICFI has been the topic of several research reports. Truist lifted their price target on ICF International from $95.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Barrington Research increased their price target on shares of ICF International from $88.00 to $96.00 in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on ICF International from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. ICF International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.57.

ICF International stock traded up $1.14 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $88.67. The stock had a trading volume of 57,642 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,147. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34. ICF International has a 52 week low of $51.48 and a 52 week high of $93.50. The stock has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of 27.54, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.68.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 25th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. ICF International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.49%.

In related news, insider James C. M. Morgan sold 7,753 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.03, for a total value of $682,496.59. 4.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in ICF International by 76.7% in the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 516 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of ICF International by 152.2% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 845 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in ICF International by 22.4% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 966 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in ICF International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $252,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of ICF International by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 11,642 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $865,000 after purchasing an additional 982 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.28% of the company’s stock.

About ICF International

ICF International, Inc provides management, marketing, technology, and policy consulting and implementation services to government and commercial clients in the United States and internationally. The company researches critical policy, industry, stakeholder issues, trends, and behaviors; measures and evaluates results and their impact; and provides strategic planning and advisory services to its clients on how to navigate societal, market, business, communication, and technology challenges.

Featured Article: How Investors Use a Balance Sheet

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ICF International (ICFI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ICF International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ICF International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.