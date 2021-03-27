-$0.99 EPS Expected for Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL) will announce earnings of ($0.99) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Zentalis Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($1.20) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.70). Zentalis Pharmaceuticals posted earnings of ($2.88) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 65.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Zentalis Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($3.55) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.99) to ($3.01). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($3.83) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.91) to ($3.14). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Zentalis Pharmaceuticals.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The company reported ($1.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.95) by ($0.06).

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ZNTL. Wedbush began coverage on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $43.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.38.

Shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $1.06 on Friday, reaching $41.17. The company had a trading volume of 279,119 shares, compared to its average volume of 276,047. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $41.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.58. Zentalis Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $22.00 and a 1 year high of $61.29.

In other Zentalis Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Anthony Y. Sun sold 26,794 shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.06, for a total transaction of $1,394,895.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,804,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,916,500.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Cam Gallagher sold 10,000 shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.93, for a total value of $519,300.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 577,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,003,751.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 74,864 shares of company stock valued at $3,838,135.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ZNTL. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $48,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 23.6% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 820 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 25.9% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 6,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. 67.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Zentalis Pharmaceuticals

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers in the United States. Its lead product candidate is the ZN-c5, an oral selective estrogen receptor degrader that is in a Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of advanced or metastatic breast cancer.

