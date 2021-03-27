0Chain Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $761,633.00 (ZCN)

0Chain (CURRENCY:ZCN) traded 23.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on March 27th. 0Chain has a market capitalization of $56.80 million and $761,633.00 worth of 0Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, 0Chain has traded up 37.6% against the U.S. dollar. One 0Chain token can now be bought for $1.17 or 0.00002096 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

WAX (WAXP) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000456 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000610 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0174 or 0.00000031 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded 63.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

YAS (YAS) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0458 or 0.00000082 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded 83.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.02 or 0.00037542 BTC.

Ace Entertainment (ACE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000033 BTC.

0Chain Profile

0Chain is a token. 0Chain’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 48,400,982 tokens. 0Chain’s official message board is medium.com/0chain . The Reddit community for 0Chain is /r/0chain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . 0Chain’s official Twitter account is @0costcloud and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for 0Chain is 0chain.net

According to CryptoCompare, “0chain is a free decentralized scalable cloud platform, that offers sub-second finality, and self-forking capability to support multiple chains specific to an application, vertical, or geo-location. It provides a zero-cost, fast finality, infinitely scalable blockchain for web and IoT applications. ZCN is an Ethereum-based token that powers 0chain platform. “

0Chain Token Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 0Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 0Chain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy 0Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

