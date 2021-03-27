$1.02 Earnings Per Share Expected for Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) will announce earnings per share of $1.02 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Sun Life Financial’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.16 and the lowest is $0.88. Sun Life Financial posted earnings of $0.98 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.1%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Sun Life Financial will report full year earnings of $4.40 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.71 to $4.78. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $4.95 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.81 to $5.19. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Sun Life Financial.

Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $8.94 billion for the quarter. Sun Life Financial had a return on equity of 14.09% and a net margin of 6.19%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.34 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Sun Life Financial from $68.50 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. National Bank Financial raised Sun Life Financial from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 18th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Sun Life Financial from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Sun Life Financial from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Scotiabank raised Sun Life Financial from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Sun Life Financial has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.45.

Sun Life Financial stock traded up $0.40 during trading on Friday, reaching $50.90. The stock had a trading volume of 487,738 shares, compared to its average volume of 551,227. Sun Life Financial has a 52-week low of $29.31 and a 52-week high of $52.15. The stock has a market cap of $29.79 billion, a PE ratio of 16.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $49.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.32.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.433 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. This is a positive change from Sun Life Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.40%. Sun Life Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.42%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SLF. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Sun Life Financial during the 4th quarter worth $357,664,000. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in Sun Life Financial by 57.0% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,846,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $215,789,000 after acquiring an additional 1,759,167 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Sun Life Financial by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,243,316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $588,153,000 after acquiring an additional 1,301,394 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sun Life Financial by 51.5% during the fourth quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 1,692,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $75,271,000 after purchasing an additional 575,293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Sun Life Financial by 114.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 913,277 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,604,000 after purchasing an additional 486,690 shares during the period. 43.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients worldwide. It offers life, health, dental, critical illness, and long-term care insurance products. The company also provides reinsurance products; investment counselling and portfolio management services; mutual funds and segregated funds; trust and banking services; and real estate property brokerage and appraisal services; and merchant banking services.

