$1.36 Earnings Per Share Expected for Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI) to post earnings of $1.36 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Kadant’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.29 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.42. Kadant posted earnings of $1.09 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 24.8%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Kadant will report full year earnings of $5.83 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.74 to $5.92. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $6.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.25 to $6.98. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Kadant.

Kadant (NYSE:KAI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The industrial products company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.23. Kadant had a return on equity of 12.57% and a net margin of 7.35%. The firm had revenue of $168.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $164.55 million.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Kadant from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kadant from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $189.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Barrington Research increased their target price on shares of Kadant from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Kadant presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $158.75.

Shares of Kadant stock traded up $5.27 during trading on Friday, hitting $178.28. The stock had a trading volume of 52,714 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,762. The business has a fifty day moving average of $165.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $138.67. Kadant has a fifty-two week low of $65.74 and a fifty-two week high of $183.95. The firm has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.17, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 14th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This is a positive change from Kadant’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 13th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. Kadant’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.91%.

In other Kadant news, Director Thomas C. Leonard sold 521 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.48, for a total transaction of $74,753.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,850 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,556,758. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Stacy D. Krause sold 1,280 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.06, for a total value of $226,636.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $487,092.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Kadant by 2.5% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,893 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,277,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Kadant by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 26,296 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,883,000 after purchasing an additional 803 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Kadant by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 24,830 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,722,000 after purchasing an additional 2,880 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Kadant by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 26,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,850,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kadant in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $101,000. 95.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Kadant

Kadant, Inc engages in designing and manufacturing products used in industries ranging from paper to plastics and textiles to tires. It operates through the following segments: Papermaking Systems, Wood Processing Systems, and Fiber-based Products Business segments. The Papermaking Systems segment develops, manufactures, and markets equipments and products for the global papermaking, paper recycling, recycling and waste management, and other process industries.

