$1.44 Billion in Sales Expected for Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI) to announce sales of $1.44 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Barrett Business Services’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.40 billion and the highest is $1.48 billion. Barrett Business Services also reported sales of $1.44 billion in the same quarter last year. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Barrett Business Services will report full-year sales of $6.06 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $6.00 billion to $6.13 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $6.56 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Barrett Business Services.

Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. Barrett Business Services had a return on equity of 21.58% and a net margin of 4.29%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on BBSI. Barrington Research increased their target price on Barrett Business Services from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Barrett Business Services in a report on Thursday, March 4th. TheStreet upgraded Barrett Business Services from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Barrett Business Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.75.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Barrett Business Services in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Barrett Business Services in the fourth quarter worth $114,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Barrett Business Services by 1,499.8% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 8,399 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 7,874 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Barrett Business Services in the fourth quarter worth $210,000. Finally, Falcon Point Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Barrett Business Services in the fourth quarter worth $231,000. Institutional investors own 79.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ BBSI traded up $0.49 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $70.29. 23,302 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 39,974. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $533.71 million, a PE ratio of 14.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.47. Barrett Business Services has a one year low of $32.81 and a one year high of $77.74. The company’s 50 day moving average is $71.19 and its 200 day moving average is $65.52.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 18th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. Barrett Business Services’s payout ratio is presently 19.14%.

Barrett Business Services Company Profile

Barrett Business Services, Inc provides business management solutions for small and mid-sized companies in the United States. It develops a management platform that integrates a knowledge-based approach from the management consulting industry with tools from the human resource outsourcing industry. The company offers professional employer services under which it enters into a client services agreement to establish a co-employment relationship with each client company, assuming responsibility for payroll, payroll taxes, workers' compensation coverage, and other administration functions for the client's existing workforce.

