$1.54 Billion in Sales Expected for NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR) will report sales of $1.54 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for NCR’s earnings. NCR posted sales of $1.50 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 2.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that NCR will report full year sales of $6.72 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $6.49 billion to $7.09 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $7.20 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.75 billion to $7.91 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover NCR.

Get NCR alerts:

NCR (NYSE:NCR) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The information technology services provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. NCR had a net margin of 7.13% and a return on equity of 24.08%. NCR’s quarterly revenue was down 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.85 earnings per share.

NCR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stephens raised their target price on NCR from $39.00 to $49.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on NCR from $32.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of NCR from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of NCR from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NCR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.89.

In related news, EVP Adrian Button sold 3,745 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.32, for a total value of $132,273.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $266,348.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in NCR in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,963,000. Greenlight Capital Inc. bought a new stake in NCR during the third quarter valued at $31,068,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its holdings in NCR by 57.1% during the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 3,720,567 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $82,375,000 after acquiring an additional 1,352,741 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NCR in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,531,000. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NCR during the 4th quarter valued at about $965,000. Institutional investors own 88.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NCR opened at $37.84 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.56, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.43. NCR has a one year low of $15.18 and a one year high of $39.30. The company has a market cap of $4.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.86 and a beta of 1.84.

NCR Company Profile

NCR Corporation provides software and services worldwide. It operates through Banking, Retail, Hospitality, and Other segments. The Banking segment offers solutions for financial services industry, including digital banking, branch transformation, and digital connected services; software solutions and platforms, such as a multi-vendor ATM management systems software application suites; payment processing software; fraud and loss prevention applications; and cash management and video banking software, as well as related hardware products comprise ATMs, interactive teller machines, cash dispensers, and image processing and check hardware.

Recommended Story: What is meant by buying and selling pressure?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on NCR (NCR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for NCR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NCR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.